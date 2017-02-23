Man Receives Serious Injuries After Shooting on Freeway in Kentu - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Receives Serious Injuries After Shooting on Freeway in Kentucky

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A man has received serious injuries after a shooting in eastern Kentucky Thursday.

According to the Ashland Post of the Kentucky State Police, a single male was at the exit 161 ramp off of Interstate 64 in Carter County, when he was shot.

Once shot, the victim drove to the BP gas station just off of the interstate. From there, he was flown to Cabell County Hospital.

At this time, the Ashland Post reports that he received serious to potentially life threatening injuries.

They believe this is an isolated incident, and there is a suspect that is currently being spoken to.

U.S. 60 east and west at the gas station will be closed for two to three hours while crews continue to diagnose the scene.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

