Trump transgender decision does not affect West Virginia schools

The Trump Administration decision to withdraw transgender student bathroom and facility policies does not affect West Virginia.

The Mountain State filed an injunction right after the ruling, and that federal gender identity policy was never enacted.

In West Virginia and in Cabell County where we checked things out, we found that any transgender issues are addressed on a case by case basis.

Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told 13 News, "We have transgender students but we don't have a lot. They are here and there and we work with each student and their parents on a case by case basis.

We try to find a way to allow them privacy and everyone else's privacy. We just try and work it out."

Flowers said there have been no issues, no problems accommodating transgender students and no issues with parents.

He said Cabell County Schools overall student body overwhelmingly respects and embraces diversity and human rights.