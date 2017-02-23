WV Budget Battle Lines Being Drawn

The charts and graphs may be colorful, but the bottom line is black and white. West Virginia is facing a half-billion-dollar budget deficit, with little agreement on how to fix it.

"And we are in a huge crisis in West Virginia and if we don't do something about it, it's very possible that West Virginia is not going to be the same place that it is today, in the future," said Ted Boettner, Executive Director of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.

The non-partisan West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy held a breakfast briefing on the budget situation, and Governor Justice's plan to fix it. Right now his proposal to raise taxes on businesses appears dead.

"Well, I would say the business tax increase has absolutely received a negative response. I don't see much happened on that," said State Sen. Mike Hall, (R) Chairman, Finance Committee.

But some lawmakers might be more open to the Governor's gasoline tax and DMV fee increases if that money is only used to fix transportation needs.

"Some are saying they'll consider working with the Governor on something, but they actually haven't come clear on what that is," said Senator Hall.

Republican leaders promise an alternative to the Governor's budget soon, but Democrats are growing impatient.

"You know I commend Governor Justice for taking bold steps and bold actions. Nobody likes to raise taxes. Nobody likes to pay taxes including me. You know we're not exempt from that because we are legislators. But, we do have to make responsible decisions," said Del. Mike Caputo, (D) Marion.

Democrats say the state budget has been cut a half-billion dollars in recent years, and this can't all be done with cuts.

"The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy has now created an online calculator where you the citizen can balance the budget. You can make tax increases or program cuts to get that budget right to zero," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

If you would like to try the budget calculator, click here: http://protectwv.org/resources/budget-calculator/