Update: Some AAA Weight Classes to Not Compete in State Tourname - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Some AAA Weight Classes to Not Compete in State Tournament Due to HSV1 Case

Posted: Updated:
HUNTINGTON, WV -

UPDATE STORY: 9:30 p.m. February 23rd, 2017

According to a high school social media page, three classes for AAA will not wrestle at the State Wrestling Tournament due to a confirmed case of HSV1 in a wrestler who competed in the 145-pound weight class at the class AAA Region 4 tournament at Parkersburg South last weekend.

Classes 145, 152, and 170 will not compete at the State Wrestling Tournament.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL STORY: February 23rd, 2017

A number of high school wrestlers in West Virginia may not be able to participate in the State Wrestling Tournament starting Thursday night.

The WVSSAC released an alert Thursday afternoon saying that there has been a confirmed case of HSV1 in a wrestler who competed in the 145-pound weight class at the class AAA Region 4 tournament at Parkersburg South last weekend.

Schools potentially affected are Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, and Spring Valley.

The student who tested positive is prohibited from wrestling in the state tournament. Any athlete who was in direct contact with the infected student while he had lesions should consider seeing their doctor.  

One school system on behalf of two schools has filed an injunction to allow their students to wrestle. 

We'll continue to keep you updated on this developing story. 

