Taco Bell pulling popular chicken-shelled chalupa

Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Killed In Boat Accident FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident Friday evening in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009.

WVU Board Of Governors Meet To Discuss Tuition Increase MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved. WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.

Apps Infected With "Judy" Malware May Have Impacted Up To 36 Million Android Devices (WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google's app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called "Judy," was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated.

Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. "Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel," Attorney General Morrisey said. "Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...

Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach AP Photo/File DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer's information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. "The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...

Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend © NBC 4 SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend. A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...

Ojeda Submits Resignation from Logan JROTC Program LOGAN, WV (WOWK) - Today, West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda submitted his resignation from his position as a Senior Instructor for the Logan County Board of Education's Junior Reserve Officers Training Program (JROTC). In his letter of resignation, Ojeda said that he was resigning as a service to his student cadets. Senator Ojeda believes that his service as a State Senator and his upcoming campaign for the US House of Representatives from the 3rd District of West Virgi...

2017 Vandalia Award Announced WV Division of Culture and History CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) – Jim Good, of Roane County, received the 2017 Vandalia Award on Friday, May 26, during the annual Vandalia Gathering at the State Capitol this year. The Vandalia Award is the highest folk life award that is presented by the state of West Virginia. It celebrates the heritage, spirit and wonder of West Virginians who are dedicated to the preservation, promotion and presentation of folk life traditions. For over 44 years, Good has been playing an...