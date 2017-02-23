Man Arrested After Triple Stabbing in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After Triple Stabbing in Huntington

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE (2/24/17 10:15 AM):

Dennis Sullivan, 48, was arrested after three stabbings in Huntington, West Virginia yesterday.

He is facing three charges of malicious or unlawful assault resulting in bodily injuries with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill.

Sullivan is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatch Confirms that a stabbing has occurred in Huntington, West Virginia.

The incident happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. in the area of 22nd Street and 10th Avenue.

Dispatch confirms that there were 3 victims and they were transported to an area hospital.

The are no details as to the severity of their injuries.

The suspect has not been identified and is still at large.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

