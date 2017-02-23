March for Babies Kicks Off for 2017 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

March for Babies Kicks Off for 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

Every year in Kentucky and West Virginia, 8,231 babies are born prematurely.

Tonight was a big kickoff for the 2017 Tri-State March for Babies campaign. It's held at Beech Street Christian Church Family Life Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Our very own Patrick Simon emceed tonight's event.

This evening, teams gathered to get details to prepare them for their fund raising goals leading to the March for Babies April 22nd.

The fund raising goal this year for the Tri-State area is 130-thousand dollars. Money raised goes towards research and medication used to give premature babies a fighting chance to live.

For more information on how to get involved, check out the March of Dimes' website at www.marchforbabies.org.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Killed In Boat Accident

    Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Killed In Boat Accident

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:16:35 GMT

    FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident Friday evening in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009. 

    FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident Friday evening in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009. 

  • WVU Board Of Governors Meet To Discuss Tuition Increase

    WVU Board Of Governors Meet To Discuss Tuition Increase

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:45:27 GMT

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.   WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.      

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.   WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.      

  • Apps Infected With "Judy" Malware May Have Impacted Up To 36 Million Android Devices

    Apps Infected With "Judy" Malware May Have Impacted Up To 36 Million Android Devices

    Saturday, May 27 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-27 17:53:42 GMT

    (WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated. 

    (WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Woman

    West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Woman

    Saturday, May 27 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-28 00:00:25 GMT

    West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

    West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

  • Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather

    Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:54:30 GMT
    Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms.  The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...
    Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms.  The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...

  • Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:33:31 GMT

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.