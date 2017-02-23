Jennifer Abney Sits Down With First Lady Cathy Justice

Just over a month ago West Virginia's new first family moved into the Governor's mansion. But before the Justices made the move to the capitol city. We had the opportunity to visit with Cathy justice in their family home in Lewisburg. On January 16, 2017, Jim Justice became the 36th governor of West Virginia. And while her husband is the one who was elected to the office, Cathy Justice also got a new job. "I want to get involved with students, probably middle school or high school in a mentoring type program," said Justice, "There are a great number of students who need to go to tech school, they don't want to go to college. So we want to give all of those kids a chance. And, hopefully by that time West Virginia will have more jobs and technical options so they don't have to leave the state." It's a state the Justices have both always called home. "We went to high school together, we met in speech class," said Justice, "I had a hard time making a speech and Jim was of course laughing and joked about it. We've been good friends for a long time and we are best friends now, its a good history we've been married 40 years."

Which made the campaign trail trying at times.

"It's not that they don't like you, it's that they may not like what you are doing at the moment," said Justice, "It's really hurtful, but I think its part of it. You have to look at the good, and there's a lot more good than bad." One way they do that is by keeping their faith and family as top priorities. "We are just like everyone else, just very normal people," said Justice,"We never take a vacation. I know that sounds kind of crazy, but we like to do things as a family. We like to go duck hunting, we love sports. We love the good Lord, He's the one who made all of this possible."