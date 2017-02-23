Jennifer Abney Sits Down With First Lady Cathy Justice - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Jennifer Abney Sits Down With First Lady Cathy Justice

Just over a month ago West Virginia's new first family moved into the Governor's mansion. But before the Justices made the move to the capitol city. We had the opportunity to visit with Cathy justice in their family home in Lewisburg. 

On January 16, 2017, Jim Justice became the 36th governor of West Virginia.

And while her husband is the one who was elected to the office, Cathy Justice also got a new job. 

"I want to get involved with students, probably middle school or high school in a mentoring type program," said Justice, "There are a great number of students who need to go to tech school, they don't want to go to college.  So we want to give all of those kids a chance. And, hopefully by that time West Virginia will have more jobs and technical options so they don't have to leave the state." 

It's a state the Justices have both always called home.

"We went to high school together, we met in speech class," said Justice, "I had a hard time making a speech and Jim was of course laughing and joked about it. We've been good friends for a long time and we are best friends now, its a good history we've been married 40 years."

 Which made the campaign trail trying at times.

"It's not that they don't like you, it's that they may not like what you are doing at the moment," said Justice, "It's really hurtful, but I think its part of it. You have to look at the good, and there's a lot more good than bad."

 One way they do that is by keeping their faith and family as top priorities.

 "We are just like everyone else, just very normal people," said Justice,"We never take a vacation. I know that sounds kind of crazy, but we like to do things as a family. We like to go duck hunting, we love sports.  We love the good Lord, He's the one who made all of this possible."

Their daughter Dr. Jill Justice is now president of the family owned Greenbrier resort. Their son Jay is running the family coal companies, but we got the chance to meet two family  members that don't usually attract the spotlight -- dogs Molly and Lucy.

"We had a sign in our front yard that had their pictures on it and it just said vote for my dad it didn't even say what he was running for .. just vote for my dad," said Justice.

The first lady says they plan to split their time between Lewisburg and Charleston, but she is most excited about the changes she sees coming to the entire state.

"I think Jim will give the state hope, he really wants everyone to be successful and when we go out of state and people ask you where you are from you don't sheepishly say West Virginia," said Justice, "you are very proud of where you are, people need to get that pride back in their lives."

The Justices both have a lot of pride in their home state, and are proud supporters of the thundering herd. They actually started dating while students at Marshall university. In fact, Jim Justice is the first governor of West Virginia to get his undergraduate degree from Marshall.

