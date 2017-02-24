BAD Buildings Team Meeting addresses dilapidated buildings on Charleston's West Side

The number of falling apart abandoned buildings continues to plague Charleston. Some city workers say they’re not even sure how many there are around the city. But a new effort is underway to fix this problem.

Overflowing mailboxes, broken gutters and burnt out windows are just some of the signs of vacant properties around Katy Layne’s home on Elm St. of about 25 years.

"On this block here where I live, one, two, three, four houses have been sitting vacant for at least five or six years," she said describing her neighborhood.

She says the street used to be nice and beautiful. But as the buildings have remained empty, the crime has increased. Gun shot holes in her car and house are evidence of that.

"Sometimes you’ll sit out here in front you can see drug deals doing right here on the street," she said.

Right across the street from her house is a house that’s been vacant for five to six years and then right across the street from that sits one which has been empty for the same amount of time and right around the corner is a commercial building that’s boarded up.

It’s sad, it breaks my heart to see this neighborhood going down like it has," said Layne.

It’s not just an issue in on her block, it’s happening all over the West Side. City Council Member Chuck Overstreet says his ward, ward 3, has 70 to 80 properties in poor shape.

"It is such a concern, I have houses on my hill and several all around that you’ll see, when you see them you’ll say how's this house even standing up right now you know, they’re ready to fall in, roofs caved in," he described.

That's why several community groups and members are coming together for the BAD Buildings Team. They’re being trained how to survey the properties. Then they’ll get an exact number of how many they’re dealing with and make a game plan from there. It's leaving Layne with a little more hope as she walks down the block she’s called home for decades.

"If we can revitalize some of these houses or tear them down, then you’re going to get rid of a lot of the crime too because these people won’t have any places to come to hide out or do their drug deals here," she said.

The city’s planning department, West Side Neighborhood Association, Charleston Main Streets West Side program and the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center are the groups working on this project with community members. Right now it’s being supported by a $10 thousand grant.