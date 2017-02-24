Four arrested after nine-year-old starves to death

Vigo County, IN (WTWO) - Four individuals from Fontanet were arrested in connection with the brutal death of a 9-year-old boy.

Hubert Kraemer, Chad Kraemer, Robin Lee Kraemer and Sarah Beth Travioli, all of Fontanet, Indiana were arrested on charges ranging from felony neglect to failure to report child abuse:

Hubert A Kraemer, 56 charges: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death a Level 1 Felony, and Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 3 Felony.

Robin Lee Kraemer, 53, charges: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death a Level 1 Felony, and Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 3 Felony

Sarah Beth Travioli, 30 charges: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death a Level 1 Felony, Neglect of a Dependent a Level 3 Felony, and Failure to Report Child Neglect a Class B Misdemeanor.

Chad Allen Kraemer, 33 charges: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death a Level 1 Felony, Neglect of a Dependent a Level 3 Felony, and Failure to Report Child Neglect Class B Misdemeanor.

Hubert and Robin Kraemer were the guardians of the child and have had him since he was three days old.

The victim's biological parents have been notified but according to authorities were unwilling to give a statement at this point.

Sheriff Greg Ewing released details on the case Wednesday night at a press conference at the Vigo County Sheriff's Department.

On February 21st, 2017 at 3:55 AM, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest at 11321 Lewsader Avenue in Northern Vigo County near Fontanet. A 9-year-old child, Cameron R. Hoopingarner, was transported to Union Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

A criminal investigation was conducted at this address, and as a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant and search warrant was executed.

The Indiana State Police ERT along with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested the four individuals pictured above.

Hoopingarner was nine years old, had cerebral palsy, and was blind.

The boy weighed 15 pounds, was severely malnourished and was in reportedly terrible condition when officials were called to the residence.

Two other children, ages 5 and 3 were removed from the residence and were placed in protective services.

According to officials, they are the children of Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli.

The individuals are due to appear in court Thursday afternoon at 1:30 PM and are currently being held at the Vigo County Jail with a $250,000 bond.