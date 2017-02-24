Little Tikes recalls toddler swings after injuries to children - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Little Tikes recalls toddler swings after injuries to children

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) - Little Tikes is recalling certain toddler swings after reports that children were injured when the plastic seat cracked or broke.

The company has received about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children. The injuries have included abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head, and two children sustained a broken arm, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The recall is for about 540,000 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings.

The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the seat with a manufacturing date code stamp. The company says if the molded inner arrow of the date code stamp points to “09”, “10” or “11”, the swing may be included in the recall.

The swings were sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores from November 2009 through May 2014 for about $25.

Parents should contact the company for credit toward the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • German Loses Bag Of Cash, Raining Bills Over Autobahn

    German Loses Bag Of Cash, Raining Bills Over Autobahn

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-05-28 18:00:44 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    BERLIN (AP) -- German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day's earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn. Ingolstadt police said Sunday the 36-year-old had been carrying about 9,000 euros ($10,000) in small bills Saturday night when he lost the bag on the A9 highway. The man, whose name wasn't released, stopped his motorcycle and tried to collect the cash himself, and witnesses cal...
    BERLIN (AP) -- German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day's earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn. Ingolstadt police said Sunday the 36-year-old had been carrying about 9,000 euros ($10,000) in small bills Saturday night when he lost the bag on the A9 highway. The man, whose name wasn't released, stopped his motorcycle and tried to collect the cash himself, and witnesses cal...

  • Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Killed In Boat Accident

    Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Killed In Boat Accident

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:16:35 GMT

    FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident Friday evening in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009. 

    FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident Friday evening in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009. 

  • WVU Board Of Governors Meet To Discuss Tuition Increase

    WVU Board Of Governors Meet To Discuss Tuition Increase

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:45:27 GMT

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.   WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.      

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.   WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.      

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Woman

    West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Woman

    Saturday, May 27 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-28 00:00:25 GMT

    West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

    West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

  • Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather

    Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:54:30 GMT
    Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms.  The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...
    Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms.  The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...

  • Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:33:31 GMT

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.