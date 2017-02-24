10-year-old dies in off-road vehicle accident

Crews responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred early in the morning on Saturday near West Virginia State University in the 5000 Block of Fairlawn Ave. in Institute. Dispatchers confirmed one person was briefly trapped. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State University Police, Kanawha County EMS, Institute Fire and Dunbar Fire all responded to the scene. The accident caused Fairlawn Avenue to be briefly shut down.
Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with the double shooting in Charleston, West Virginia last night
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
(WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident Friday evening in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69. Ken Weinstein confirmed Saturday that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Allman had cancelled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons. In March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.
