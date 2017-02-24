10-year-old dies in off-road vehicle accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

10-year-old dies in off-road vehicle accident

MONTCALM, WV (AP) - Officials say a 10-year-old southern West Virginia boy has died after an off-road vehicle crashed and landed on him.

Media report that emergency crews received a call Thursday evening about an accident on private property in Montcalm involving a utility task vehicle, which is a small two- to four-person vehicle often driven on ATV trails.

Mercer County Sheriff's Detective S.A. Sommers says the utility vehicle either flipped or rolled over and ended up on top of the boy. He says the child was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn't released.

Sommers said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

    One person was transported to the hospital following a head on collision in Huntington last night. The accident happened on 25th Street and 3rd Avenue. There is no word on what caused the accident and it is currently under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on Route 17, near Ethel in Logan County. The City of Logan Fire Department Battled the blaze, but the home was a total loss. Dispatchers tell us that no one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    One person has been struck by a vehicle in Huntington. Dispatch says one person was transported with unknown injuries. The accident happened at the intersection West 11th Street and Monroe Avenue. Huntington Fire and Police Departments responded, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

    Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms.  The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...
    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

