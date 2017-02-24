Vehicle accident in Charleston takes down power lines and closes road

Head On Collision Send One Person to The Hospital Head On Collision Send One Person to The Hospital One person was transported to the hospital following a head on collision in Huntington last night. The accident happened on 25th Street and 3rd Avenue. There is no word on what caused the accident and it is currently under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. One person was transported to the hospital following a head on collision in Huntington last night. The accident happened on 25th Street and 3rd Avenue. There is no word on what caused the accident and it is currently under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews Battle Overnight Blaze The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on Route 17, near Ethel in Logan County. The City of Logan Fire Department Battled the blaze, but the home was a total loss. Dispatchers tell us that no one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Cabell County One person has been struck by a vehicle in Huntington. Dispatch says one person was transported with unknown injuries. The accident happened at the intersection West 11th Street and Monroe Avenue. Huntington Fire and Police Departments responded, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms. The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...

Crews Respond To An Early Morning House Fire Dispatchers with 911 tells WOWK a early morning house fire occurred on Charleston's West Side. The call came in shortly after 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. Charleston Fire responded to a working fire on the corner of Watts St. and Breezemont Drive. Someone was present during the fire, but was not injured. Charleston Fire quickly battled the fire and put it out. There has been no word on the cause of the fire. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Accident Overnight Sends One To The Hospital Crews responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred early in the morning on Saturday near West Virginia State University in the 5000 Block of Fairlawn Ave. in Institute. Dispatchers confirmed one person was briefly trapped. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State University Police, Kanawha County EMS, Institute Fire and Dunbar Fire all responded to the scene. The accident caused Fairlawn Avenue to be briefly shut down.