Gov. Justice Proposes Bill to Limit Legislative Special Pay

CHARLESTON, WV - According to a release from the Governor's Office, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he plans to introduce a bill that will restrict pay for legislators during budget meetings.

The bill proposes that lawmakers' pay will be limited to the first five days of any special session related to dealing with the state's looming budget deficit.

The decision to introduce the bill comes after budget meetings last year cost tax payers $35,000 a day, which resulted in a final cost of $600,000 for the entire extended session.

Governor Jim Justice had this to say:

"We've got to be more responsible than that. If it takes the Legislature umpteen weeks to pass a budget they won't get paid beyond five days under my plan. The people of West Virginia expect action to fix the budget crisis, and the pay cap will ensure we aren't wasting time and money to do the job we were all elected to do."

Currently, all House and Senate members receive additional pay of $150.00 a day during extended sessions.

Gov. Justice's bill proposes that the maximum amount legislators can receive for extended sessions would be $750.00.