Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Home Invasion in Kanawha County

DUNBAR, WV - Three men have been have been arrested after a home invasion took place in Dunbar Wednesday morning.

Around noon, officers from the Dunbar Police Department responded to reports of a break-in near 21st Street where they observed multiple people standing outside the rear entrance of an apartment building.

After detaining the suspects, officers were able to locate three residents inside of the apartment who identified the three suspects.

According to police, Cody Lee Hager, Luke M. Parsons, and Jacob J. Parsons arrived at the apartment demanding stolen money from the residents.

Residents said that the three broke into the home by kicking the door in and that two of the suspects were wielding firearms.

The residents were then held at gunpoint roughly at the same time that police arrived.

At that time, the suspects began hiding their firearms around the residence. Officers were able to locate the weapons in the mailbox outside the front mailbox and underneath a reclining chair in the living room.

The suspects were then taken in by police and each were charged with Attempted Robbery and Burglary.

They are each being held at South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.