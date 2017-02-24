CNN, NYT & others blocked from White House media briefing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

CNN, NYT & others blocked from White House media briefing

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (WSPA) – CNN says they and other organizations were blocked from a gaggle with Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.

They say the gaggle was held instead of the regular briefing.

The White House handpicked organizations and didn’t permit them, New York Times, Politico, Buzzfeed and a lot of the foreign press, according to CNN.

The say Associated Press and Time boycotted.

The major networks were allowed in along with Breitbart, Washington Times and One America News.

They say the White House hasn’t offered an explanation yet.

