Three People Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Juvenile with Mental Disability

The Ashland Police Department have been arrested three people in connection to a sexual assault case involving a juvenile with a mental disability.

Three people were charged in the case. Felicia Rowe, of Ashland, has been arrested with 3rd degree sodomy, 2nd degree rape, unlawful transaction with a minor, and promoting a minor in a sexual performance.

Both Tina and Rebecca Scerba, of Ashland, have been arrested with the unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 years of age, 3rd degree sodomy, and 2nd degree rape.

The police department confirms in a public release that they have contacted the Department of Social Services to ensure safe placement for the child during the investigation.

The juvenile remains under the care of Social Services.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.