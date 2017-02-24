Justice Continues Feud with Ferns with Colorful Language

West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms. The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...

According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

(WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated.

Officers J.R. Fitch and P.A. Mounts are currently looking for information on the whereabouts of Ashley L. Kozinski. Aaliyah Perry 15 yrs old, was taken from her physical custodian Sandra Baisden by her mother Ashley L Kozinski. Kozinski did conceal and remove Aaliyah Perry without consent from her legal guardian, we believe that Kozinski is taking Aaliya Perry to Wisconsin. If you have any information please call our dispatch at 304-235-8551.