Play Area at Ritter Park Closed due to Safety Concerns - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Play Area at Ritter Park Closed due to Safety Concerns

Posted: Updated:
HUNTINGTON, WV -

The “Alice in Wonderland” themed play area at Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia has been closed due to safety concerns.

The Ritter Park playground was inspected on February 23, 2017 by two National Playground Safety Institute Certified Inspectors as part of the design and development process for Ritter Park.

The inspection found multiple “Priority 1” hazards on the “Alice in Wonderland” themed play area.

A Hazard 1 priority is defined as a readily accessible hazard that would cause an accident that would result in serious injury or possibly death, and mandates that the area is closed.

With the safety of children as a primary concern, Executive Director of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Kevin Brady had the unsafe areas closed and fenced.

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hopes to eliminate the hazardous play structure and modify the “Island” Playground as soon as possible to bring it into compliance with National Safety Institute guidelines.

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District has installed 6 new playgrounds in the past 5 years that all meet or exceed safety standards and ADA accessibility.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Legendary Winfield High Football Coach And Teacher Passes Away

    Legendary Winfield High Football Coach And Teacher Passes Away

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:47:15 GMT

    Longtime WInfield High School Coach, Leon McCoy, has passed away.

    Longtime WInfield High School Coach, Leon McCoy, has passed away.

  • German Loses Bag Of Cash, Raining Bills Over Autobahn

    German Loses Bag Of Cash, Raining Bills Over Autobahn

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-05-28 18:00:44 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    BERLIN (AP) -- German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day's earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn. Ingolstadt police said Sunday the 36-year-old had been carrying about 9,000 euros ($10,000) in small bills Saturday night when he lost the bag on the A9 highway. The man, whose name wasn't released, stopped his motorcycle and tried to collect the cash himself, and witnesses cal...
    BERLIN (AP) -- German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day's earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn. Ingolstadt police said Sunday the 36-year-old had been carrying about 9,000 euros ($10,000) in small bills Saturday night when he lost the bag on the A9 highway. The man, whose name wasn't released, stopped his motorcycle and tried to collect the cash himself, and witnesses cal...

  • Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Killed In Boat Accident

    Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Killed In Boat Accident

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:16:35 GMT

    FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident Friday evening in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009. 

    FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident Friday evening in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Woman

    West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Woman

    Saturday, May 27 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-28 00:00:25 GMT

    West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

    West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

  • A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Meat

    A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Meat

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:59:26 GMT
    Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...
    Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...

  • Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

    Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:57:27 GMT

    According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.