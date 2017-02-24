Ark Encounter - Evolution vs. Creationism on Noah's Ark - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

It's 510-feet long and stands 7-stories high -- in this week's hometown adventure, 13 News travels to the site of a life-sized Noah's Ark.

The massive structure was built based on measurements found in the Book of Genesis. 

The Ark Encounter in Central Kentucky allows you to think of more than a big boat with just animals.

Danette and Emma Bishop are two of the more than half million people who have toured the Ark since it opened last July.

Danette says, "We grew up in church and always heard the story of Noah's ark. My grandpa preached in West Virginia and Ohio and it's beyond words to see how big it is."

Ark Operations Director Patrick Kanewske tells 13 News, "Most of the guests who come through tell me this really paints a better picture of what Genesis really means when they read it." 

Among the dozens of exhibits are also many explanations.

You will see the two by two animal menageries including kangaroos, ostriches and goats.

Kanewske says, "We present the two views for the people to decide." 

Virginia visitor Chris Moody says, "I think it's good to have two points of view side by side. Of course if I believe in scriptures, I'm going to favor the biblical world view." 

Joel Shogren is visiting the Ark from Minnesota and says, "You could say it caters to Christians but it brings out some critical thinking in the things you see and read."

The "Ark Encounter" is less than a gas tank's drive from Charleston and Huntington. 

You can find more information on the Ark Encounter website at ArkEncounter.com.

