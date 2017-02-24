Apartment Building Receives Significant Damage in Jackson County Fire

Apartment Building Receives Significant Damage in Jackson County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
According to Local Jackson County News WV, an apartment complex received significant damage after a structure fire in Jackson County Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 4:30 p.m. in Ravenswood on Henry Street. 

The residents of that apartment escaped without injuries, but several pets reportedly did not make it out of the fire.

The Silverton Fire and Ripley Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

