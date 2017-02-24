TeleHealth system helping lower readmissions at CAMC

According to the Center For Disease Control (CDC), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, commonly known as COPD was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2014. Local hospitalls have had problems with readamissions relating to that and congestive heart failure.

Natalie Osborne. an LPN and Nurse Navigator at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), was one of the first nurses at CAMC to teach patients using the TeleHealth system.

"They’re very welcoming to it, they do enjoy it because it’s something that’s easy to use, it’s easy for them to understand," she said about what patients think about it.

The hospital has been using it since 2015. Based on what the patient has, they’re given a video prescription. Then all they have to do is turn on the television in their room, type the number on their screen into their phone, then they’re told exactly how to watch the videos they need to get educated on their condition. It's all technology the nurses say does not intimidate the patients.

"That makes it more comfortable for them and they’re more relaxed so they’re more receptive to the education," said Osborne.

Their family can learn right alongside them because it’s all on the television. Not only is it helping the patient but also the hospita; allowing nurses to be in places they may be more needed.

"It’s a good way to still provide quality and reliable health information and education without being at the bedside," said Beverly Thornton, Education Division Director at the CAMC Health Education & Research Institute.

Since the hospital started using the system, readmissions for congestive heart failure are down more than 22% and for COPD they’re down almost 30%.

"The better that we can prepare them with information to keep them out of the hospital and in their own environment where they can stay as healthy and active as possible is our goal," said Thornton.

After watching the videos the patients are given quizzes that the nurses follow up with them on. The hospital uses this program for many other conditions as well.