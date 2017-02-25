Flu outbreak on the rise in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Flu outbreak on the rise in West Virginia

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's health officer says the flu outbreak has increased statewide and is expected to peak in a few weeks.
    
Dr. Rahul Gupta, state health officer and commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, says flu activity is widespread in the state.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Department of Health and Human Resources monitors flu through reports from selected providers, emergency rooms and labs.
    
Gupta says it's not too late to get a flu shot.
    
As of Friday, the DHHR estimated the percent of people seeing their health care providers for influenza-like illness in the previous week was 3.51, compared to 2.9 percent the prior week. It estimates the number based on reports from selected providers.
    
Gupta says 3.51 percent is higher than what's typical this time of year.

