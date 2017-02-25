Flu outbreak on the rise in West Virginia

A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

CHARLESTON, WV - A Kanawha County man was sentenced on Saturday, May 29th, 2017 after pleading guilty to charges of First-Degree Sexual Abuse and First-Degree Sexual Assault. Douglas Richard Eddy, 42, of Charleston, WV was accused of sexually abusing a young child under the age of 5. Investigators with the KCSD also found evidence that he had sexually abused and assaulted members of his own family in the past. The victims were children at the time of the abuse occurred b...

According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...