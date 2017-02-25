One Police Officer Injured, Suspect Shot, After Extensive Chase Throughout Kanawha County

UPDATE: 3/8/2017 5:47 p.m.

The identity of officer injured during the high speed pursuit has been made public.

Cpl. Renee Smith of the Charleston Police Department was injured during the chase involving Todd Boyes.

Boyes was pursued after officers discovered a warrant for his connection to armed robbery.

He was arrested following the chase.

Cpl. Smith sustained serious injuries but was conscious when she was transported to the hospital.

Boyes is currently being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond at South Central Regional Jail.

ORIGNAL:

One police officer has been injured after an extensive chase throughout Kanawha County Saturday evening.

The chase began around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 64. The suspect drove east on Interstate 64 before getting off at the Greenbrier Street exit.

The suspect drove up Greenbrier Street, and continued north on U.S. 114 in excess of 80 mph.

The suspect then continued east past the towns of Pinch and Quick before driving onto Sanderson Road. Once on Sanderson Road, the suspect drove a short distance before wrecking.

In the process, a police cruiser was rammed. One female police officer was injured.

She is conscious and alert but has been transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Todd Boyes, the suspect in the case, was shot in the hand. At this time, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department believe he was shot by law enforcement.

Boyes was wanted for aggravated robbery. A "be on the lookout" was issued for Boyes, who carjacked a vehicle in Belmont County, Ohio. He was believed to be armed with an AR-15.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.