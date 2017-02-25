One Police Officer Injured, Suspect Shot, After Extensive Chase - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Police Officer Injured, Suspect Shot, After Extensive Chase Throughout Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

UPDATE: 3/8/2017 5:47 p.m.

The identity of officer injured during the high speed pursuit has been made public.

Cpl. Renee Smith of the Charleston Police Department was injured during the chase involving Todd Boyes.

Boyes was pursued after officers discovered a warrant for his connection to armed robbery.

He was arrested following the chase.

Cpl. Smith sustained serious injuries but was conscious when she was transported to the hospital.

Boyes is currently being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond at South Central Regional Jail.

ORIGNAL:

One police officer has been injured after an extensive chase throughout Kanawha County Saturday evening.

The chase began around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 64. The suspect drove east on Interstate 64 before getting off at the Greenbrier Street exit.

The suspect drove up Greenbrier Street, and continued north on U.S. 114 in excess of 80 mph. 

The suspect then continued east past the towns of Pinch and Quick before driving onto Sanderson Road. Once on Sanderson Road, the suspect drove a short distance before wrecking.

In the process, a police cruiser was rammed. One female police officer was injured.

She is conscious and alert but has been transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Todd Boyes, the suspect in the case, was shot in the hand. At this time, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department believe he was shot by law enforcement.

Boyes was wanted for aggravated robbery. A "be on the lookout" was issued for Boyes, who carjacked a vehicle in Belmont County, Ohio. He was believed to be armed with an AR-15. 

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home

    One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-05-30 06:15:09 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

  • One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

    One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:43:42 GMT
    MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Cabell County Monday evening.  The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Cooper Ridge Road outside of Milton.  According to dispatchers, one man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and Milton Fire responded to the crash. W...
    MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Cabell County Monday evening.  The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Cooper Ridge Road outside of Milton.  According to dispatchers, one man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and Milton Fire responded to the crash. W...

  • House Struck by Several Bullets in Charleston

    House Struck by Several Bullets in Charleston

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-29 21:30:33 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after noon Monday. Police say that a home on Lance Drive off of Greenbrier Street was struck by several bullets. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the crime. Police say that the residents of the home that was targeted claim to have no idea who would have committed the act. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after noon Monday. Police say that a home on Lance Drive off of Greenbrier Street was struck by several bullets. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the crime. Police say that the residents of the home that was targeted claim to have no idea who would have committed the act. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:35:11 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

  • Shark Leaps Into Boat and Lands on Fisherman

    Shark Leaps Into Boat and Lands on Fisherman

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-30 02:41:03 GMT

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leaped into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. S...

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leaped into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. S...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.