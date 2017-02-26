Hundreds gather for, 'Rally For Answers,' urging elected leaders - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds gather for, 'Rally For Answers,' urging elected leaders to hold town hall on ACA

By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Throughout the campaign and now during his presidency President Donald Trump has continued to talk about how Obamacare needs to be repealed and replaced. House republicans are working on a replacement plan. But some West Virginians are worried about potentially losing Obamacare.

Hundreds gathering in front of the Culture Center on February 25, 2016 to show their support for Obamacare. For Mykal Baisden, it's an issue that hits close to home.

"It was almost like it saved my life all over again because it took some of the burden of the price and everything off my shoulders," he said.

He says he had hit rock bottom with his former opioid addiction. Then between doctors visits and therapy sessions, even though he was working three jobs, he was having a hard time paying for all the medical related bills.. But then expanded medicaid kicked in.

"Without the expanded medicaid program you have to pay for everything yourself," he said.

The talk of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) being repealed scares him because he knows there are many others in the same position.

"It's going to be so detrimental to so many hundreds of thousands of people that are in recovery and trying very hard to get clean and sober," he said.

He's one of roughly 175 thousand West Virginians who benefit from expanded medicaid. It's why he shared his story with the crowd wanting to keep Obamacare, urging Senators Manchin, Capito and Congressman Mooney to have a town hall on the issue.

"They should want to speak to us even if they may not agree with everything we have to say they should be willing to listen to what we have to say because we are a part of this community, all of us," said Tina Gray-Russell who also attended the rally.

The organizers of the rally say a town hall about all of this is scheduled for April 19 at the Culture Center.They say Senator Manchin has said he will attend, but they haven't heard from Senator Capito or Congressman Mooney. 13 News spoke with Senator Capito's office and they said they have not received an invitation but would welcome one. 13 news has not heard back from Congressman Mooney's office.

