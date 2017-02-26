Jeep Buried In Sand Dune For Over 40 Years Is Finally Unearthed. - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Jeep Buried In Sand Dune For Over 40 Years Is Finally Unearthed.

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

TRURO, Mass. (AP) -- A Jeep buried in sand in Massachusetts 40 years ago has finally been dug out.

Work crews early Friday pulled out the rusted remnants of what John Munsnuff says was once his family's "beach buggy" at the home they've long owned near Ballston Beach in Cape Cod.

The Jeep had once been painted white with a green interior. It had been stored in a garage that was long ago buried by shifting sand dunes.

Munsnuff says the family was unable to remove the Jeep or dismantle the now-collapsed garage all these years because of environmental regulations around the dunes, which also have swallowed up parts of a nearby town beach parking lot.

Munsnuff says he snagged a few souvenirs from the barely recognizable wreckage, including the Jeep's hub caps and door handles.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-30 20:58:59 GMT

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo

    Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-05-30 15:11:19 GMT

    Police did not release information about the tiger.

    Police did not release information about the tiger.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.