Wendy's Plans To Install Self-Ordering Kiosks In About 1,000 Stores By The End Of The Year

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Ohio-based fast food giant Wendy's plans to install self-ordering kiosks in about 1,000 of the burger chain's franchises nationwide by the end of this year.
    
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2md5sjn ) a typical location will get three kiosks. David Trimm, Wendy's chief information officer, estimates that payback on those machines will come in less than two years thanks to labor savings and increased sales.
    
Trimm says the kiosks have two purposes: appeasing younger customers by given them an ordering experience they prefer and reducing labor costs.
    
Kiosks are also valued by the company for its ability to provide data about customers.
    
Wendy's spokeswoman Heidi Schauer says higher-volume stores will get priority for the kiosks because demand for the technology is so high.
    
 

