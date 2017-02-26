Home Confinement Check In The Huntington Area Results In Early Morning Drug Bust.

A routine home confinement check results in an early morning drug bust in the Huntington area..

Cabell County Home Confinement along with Cabell County Deputy Sheriff's found quantities of heroin, crack cocaine, two guns, one of which was stolen, cash, and items used in the sale of drugs.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but is currently being held in the Western Regional Jail.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.