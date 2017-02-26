Mom who Overdosed with 2 Kids in Car Shares Her Story While in Recovery

It’s now been more than six months since a strong and dangerous batch of heroin caused 26 people to overdose in Huntington, WV in just four hours putting a strain on EMS workers. A little more than a half year later, one of those who overdosed is weeks away from graduating her recovery program.

Playing with her daughter enjoying a sunny day was not a reality for Betty Fulks six months ago. Instead, she found herself in the back of an ambulance after overdosing on heroin and crashing her car with her two kids inside.

"That day replays in my mind every day," she said.

She had seen stories about parents overdosing with their kids in the car before but never thought it could happen to her until it did.

"You’re very selfish, you don’t think about anything but yourself and what you can do to get that next high," she said as she described struggling with addiction.

She calls it all her drastic measure that made her realize she needed and wanted help. So from the hospital, she called Help4WV. It's a substance abuse and behavioral health hotline which has fielded more than 10 thousand calls. It helps people find recovery centers when many may be full.

"You get told no so many times but Help4WV never told me no, they were on the phone with me for 12 hours to get me into a detox. They saved my life," she said about the hotline.

Now she’s in her final phase of recovery at Prestera Center and is allowed to have her kids with her on the weekends. She's noticing a night and day difference in how she spends her time with them.

"Now I’m present and I get to enjoy every little piece of them and they get to enjoy every piece of me. Because I know who I am now and I can show that to them," she said.

She's not just showing it to them but also to others. After she graduates from Prestera she wants to work with a recovery center to help save lives just like hers.

"This happening has saved my life and hopefully, hopefully it saves somebody else's," she said.

To get in touch with Help4WV you can call 1-844-435-7498. To get more information on Prestera, visit their website.