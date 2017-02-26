High School Track Team Gets An Unexpected Visitor - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

High School Track Team Gets An Unexpected Visitor

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky woman has been charged with indecent exposure after alleging taking off her clothes and running with a boy's high school track team at their practice.

Media outlets report 26-year-old Julie Leger of London also was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Corbin police spokesman Capt. Coy Wilson says Leger scaled a fence and started running with the Corbin High track team. Wilson says when officers arrived, Leger had returned back over the fence and into a parking lot and resisted them when they tried to put her into a police cruiser.

Wilson says police asked the public to help identify her because Leger had no identification and "didn't know who she was."

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. It wasn't immediately known whether Leger has an attorney.

