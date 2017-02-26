High School Track Team Gets An Unexpected Visitor

A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A state route in Lawrence County, Ohio is closed due to a major accident and will remain closed for several hours. According to the PIO officer for District 9 of ODOT, a semi-tractor trailer crashed on State Route 217 in Lawrence County near the 6 mile marker near the route's junctions with State Route 378. As a result of the accident, utility lines are down. The road will be closed through the overnight and early morning hours until the lines are ...

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

Some pools in our area still haven't opened because of a shortage of lifeguards. In the City of Charleston only two of the city's four pools are open right now. The Kanawha City pool and Cato pool are staffed. The pool at the King Center and the one in North Charleston won't be able to open until the city is able to hire enough lifeguards. It is the problem Charleston and many others across the state often face at the beginning and end of the swimming season. The job car...