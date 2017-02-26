A Traffic Accident In Lawrence County Kentucky Resulted In One F - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Traffic Accident In Lawrence County Kentucky Resulted In One Fatality

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

A traffic accident occurred between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle earlier this evening resulting in a fatality.

The 2013 Freightliner tractor and trailer was traveling North on US 23 approaching the intersection of HWY 3.

The 2000 Buick Lesabre was traveling on North HWY 3 towards Louisa.

The tractor trailer collided with the passenger side of the passenger car in the North bound lane of US 23 causing the car to go off the road and come to a rest against a utility pole.

The driver of the passenger car was flown by Health Net from the Scene to Saint Mary’s Hospital for a head injury and possible internal injuries.

The passenger of the car was transported by Net-Care ambulance to Three Rivers Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Tractor Trailer did not have any injuries and refused treatment.

During the preliminary investigation it was determined that the tractor trailer ran a red light causing the collision.

The driver of the tractor trailer was cited for Disregarding a Traffic Control Device. The collision still remains under investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Cabin Creek Rd reopens after abandoned home catches fire

    Cabin Creek Rd reopens after abandoned home catches fire

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:11 AM EDT2017-05-31 07:11:22 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

  • Major Accident to Close Ohio Road for Hours

    Major Accident to Close Ohio Road for Hours

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:47:48 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A state route in Lawrence County, Ohio is closed due to a major accident and will remain closed for several hours. According to the PIO officer for District 9 of ODOT, a semi-tractor trailer crashed on State Route 217 in Lawrence County near the 6 mile marker near the route's junctions with State Route 378. As a result of the accident, utility lines are down. The road will be closed through the overnight and early morning hours until the lines are ...
    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A state route in Lawrence County, Ohio is closed due to a major accident and will remain closed for several hours. According to the PIO officer for District 9 of ODOT, a semi-tractor trailer crashed on State Route 217 in Lawrence County near the 6 mile marker near the route's junctions with State Route 378. As a result of the accident, utility lines are down. The road will be closed through the overnight and early morning hours until the lines are ...

  • Orlando airport terminal closed after reports of armed man

    Orlando airport terminal closed after reports of armed man

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:21:21 GMT
    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - An armed man was "contained" and speaking with a crisis negotiator Tuesday night at the Orlando International Airport, authorities said. The man was not in custody. The terrifying situation created confusion and uncertainty as video and photos posted online showed police with their weapons drawn. "There is no active shooter," Orlando police tweeted. "No shots fired. Suspect is contained." Glorializ Colón Plaza, 20, told the ...
    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - An armed man was "contained" and speaking with a crisis negotiator Tuesday night at the Orlando International Airport, authorities said. The man was not in custody. The terrifying situation created confusion and uncertainty as video and photos posted online showed police with their weapons drawn. "There is no active shooter," Orlando police tweeted. "No shots fired. Suspect is contained." Glorializ Colón Plaza, 20, told the ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-30 20:58:59 GMT

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

  • Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

    Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:10:38 GMT

    A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

    A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

  • Cabin Creek Rd reopens after abandoned home catches fire

    Cabin Creek Rd reopens after abandoned home catches fire

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:11 AM EDT2017-05-31 07:11:22 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.