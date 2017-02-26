A Traffic Accident In Lawrence County Kentucky Resulted In One Fatality

A traffic accident occurred between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle earlier this evening resulting in a fatality.

The 2013 Freightliner tractor and trailer was traveling North on US 23 approaching the intersection of HWY 3.

The 2000 Buick Lesabre was traveling on North HWY 3 towards Louisa.

The tractor trailer collided with the passenger side of the passenger car in the North bound lane of US 23 causing the car to go off the road and come to a rest against a utility pole.

The driver of the passenger car was flown by Health Net from the Scene to Saint Mary’s Hospital for a head injury and possible internal injuries.

The passenger of the car was transported by Net-Care ambulance to Three Rivers Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Tractor Trailer did not have any injuries and refused treatment.

During the preliminary investigation it was determined that the tractor trailer ran a red light causing the collision.

The driver of the tractor trailer was cited for Disregarding a Traffic Control Device. The collision still remains under investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.