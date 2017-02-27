Family escapes house fire in Kanawha County

UPDATE: According to dispatchers, everyone inside the home made it out safely. No injuries are being reported at this time, no word on what caused the fire.

ORIGINAL: Several crews are responding to a fully involved house fire in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers the home is located at 344 Cross Lanes Drive. Dispatchers say it's unclear at the moment if everyone in the home has made it out safely.

We're told Cross Lanes Drive is shut down at this time.

The call came in at 11:54 p.m. Sunday night.

Nitro Fire Department, Poca Volunteer Fire Department, Teays Valley Fire Department and St. Albans Fire Department are all on scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to get more details on this development story.