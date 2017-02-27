List of winners for the 89th Academy Awards - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

List of winners for the 89th Academy Awards

List of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Best Picture: "Moonlight."

Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea."

Actress: Emma Stone, "La La Land."

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight."

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences."

Directing: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."

Foreign Language Film: "The Salesman," Iran.

Adapted Screenplay: "Moonlight," screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea."

Production Design: "La La Land," Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco.

Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, "La La Land."

Sound Mixing: "Hacksaw Ridge," Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace.

Sound Editing: "Arrival," Sylvain Bellemare.

Original Score: "La La Land," Justin Hurwitz.

Original Song: "City of Stars" from "La La Land," music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Ben Pasek and Justin Paul.

Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Documentary (short subject): "The White Helmets," Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara.

Documentary Feature: "O.J.: Made in America," Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

Film Editing: "Hacksaw Ridge," John Gilbert.

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Suicide Squad," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.

Animated Feature Film: "Zootopia," Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer.

Animated Short Film: "Piper," Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer.

Live Action Short Film: "Sing," Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy.

Visual Effects: "The Jungle Book," Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon.

