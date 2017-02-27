Jennifer Garner stresses early education with US governors - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Jennifer Garner stresses early education with US governors

Posted: Updated:
Cliff Owen/AP Cliff Owen/AP

Actress Jennifer Garner says growing up "surrounded by generational, rural poverty" in West Virginia inspired her to become an advocate for early-childhood education.

Garner spoke at a meeting of the National Governors Association on Saturday about programs that bring educators into the homes of low-income parents to help them get their kids ready for kindergarten. At one point, her microphone was cut off and she said, "It's like the Oscars!"

Garner says kids who don't come to school prepared face huge disadvantages later in life. She says she saw it growing up, when kids stopped showing up at school and "disappeared off the face of the earth."

She says intervention can make a difference with parents who lack the resources to help their kids' developing brains.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Free fishing offered at Kentucky parks June 3-4

    Free fishing offered at Kentucky parks June 3-4

    The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers can fish for free this weekend.

    The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers can fish for free this weekend.

  • Bombing in diplomatic area of Kabul kills 64, wounds scores

    Bombing in diplomatic area of Kabul kills 64, wounds scores

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-05-31 08:48:09 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    The wounded were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.

    The wounded were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.

  • Trump to world leaders: Call me maybe _ on my cellphone

    Trump to world leaders: Call me maybe _ on my cellphone

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:06:04 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications. Trump has urged leaders of Canada and Mexico to reach him on his cellphone, according to former and current U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the practice. Of the two, only C...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications. Trump has urged leaders of Canada and Mexico to reach him on his cellphone, according to former and current U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the practice. Of the two, only C...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.