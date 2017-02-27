Discussion of Byrd legacy being held at Marshall this spring - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Discussion of Byrd legacy being held at Marshall this spring

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Panelists will discuss the longtime senator from West Virginia, the late Robert C. Byrd, at a free program at Marshall University this spring.
    
Among the panelists will be Marshall assistant professor C. Damien Arthur, who is currently working on an analysis and political biography of Byrd. Arthur says a closer look at Byrd reveals a fascinating person who loved West Virginia, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Constitution.
    
Byrd was the longest-serving senator in history, with nine consecutive terms from Jan. 3, 1959, through June 28, 2010, when he died.
    
Other panelists will be Raymond Smock, the director of the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education, and Jay Wyatt, the Byrd center's director of programs and research.
    
The discussion will be at 10 a.m. April 10 in Room 402 of Marshall's Drinko Library.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Free fishing offered at Kentucky parks June 3-4

    Free fishing offered at Kentucky parks June 3-4

    The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers can fish for free this weekend.

    The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers can fish for free this weekend.

  • Bombing in diplomatic area of Kabul kills 64, wounds scores

    Bombing in diplomatic area of Kabul kills 64, wounds scores

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-05-31 08:48:09 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    The wounded were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.

    The wounded were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.

  • Trump to world leaders: Call me maybe _ on my cellphone

    Trump to world leaders: Call me maybe _ on my cellphone

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:06:04 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications. Trump has urged leaders of Canada and Mexico to reach him on his cellphone, according to former and current U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the practice. Of the two, only C...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications. Trump has urged leaders of Canada and Mexico to reach him on his cellphone, according to former and current U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the practice. Of the two, only C...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.