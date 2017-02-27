Apple sauces being recalled due to potential pieces of glass - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Apple sauces being recalled due to potential pieces of glass

Manzana Products Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling three different types of Trader Joe's Unsweetened Apple Sauces due to the potential presence of glass pieces. 

Each apple sauce is packaged in a 24 oz. glass jar and customers can find the "Best Before" date stamped on top of the lid. The recall was initiated after the company received customer reports of glass found in some of these products. All products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

View products affected HERE:

Customers who have purchased the products listed above should not consume them, but may return it to Trader Joe's for a full refund or dispose of them. Customers with questions may contact Manzana Products Co., Inc. at (707) 823- 5313, 8AM-5PM PST, Monday-Friday.

    •   
