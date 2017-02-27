New River Gorge prescribed fires planned this spring - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New River Gorge prescribed fires planned this spring

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) - New River Gorge National River officials say several prescribed fires are planned this spring between Monday and May 31.
    
The park said in a news release the sites range in size from 4 to 45 acres and total about 95 acres.
    
The exact dates of the fires will be determined by fuel and weather conditions.
    
Two of the units are in the park's south district, Sandstone and Grandview. The other, Backus II, is in the park's north district.
    
Prescribed fires allow fire managers to conduct a safe burn under optimal conditions and with resources available in order to decrease risks from wildland fire to life, property and resources. The fires also allow managers to restore ecological processes and meet resource management goals.
    
Updated information on facility or trail closures and fire activity will be posted on the park's social media sites.

