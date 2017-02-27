Car and School Bus Crash on Interstate

A crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a car shut down part of the interstate at the I-64 and I-77 split.

The right lane of the interstate was closed for a short period of time to clean up the wreck.

The children were on the bus during the crash, but according to police, none of the kids were injured.

Both the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to police, the driver of the car was at fault.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.