Teenager shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teenager shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house

Posted: Updated:

EVANS, GA (WJBF)– A teenager was shot to death in Columbia County, Georgia early Saturday.

Law enforcement was called to a house in reference to a burglary.

WJBF learned this high school student was no burglar, but a friend of the homeowner’s daughter.

Early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Jordan Middleton went to a home on Coventry Avenue in Grovetown, and a 14-year-old girl snuck him in.

This situation turned bad when the girl’s dad heard noises downstairs.

The community is mourning for both families. Many people in the community say it feels like just yesterday when they were teens, sneaking out to meet up with friends.

Coach Kevin Kenny of Evans High says Jordan Middleton played basketball there for two years before transferring to Grovetown High. He mentions Middelton’s contagious smile countless times.

“I heard about it this morning, and it’s a terrible tragedy for both families. My heart goes out to both of them. He was just a great kid. Very likable, always had a smile on his face,” Kenny said.

How does a late night hangout turn into a death? This community has several unanswered questions.

It was 2:47 a.m. Saturday when deputies arrived at the home.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Fulton says he heard noise downstairs, got his handgun from a dresser, then went downstairs.

The family dog’s barking led the homeowner to the guest bedroom.

Fulton called out that he was armed and the intruder needed to identify themselves.

When Middleton didn’t say anything, the dog kept barking and acting aggressively toward the guest bedroom. Once again, the homeowner yelled a warning.

As he entered the bedroom, Middleton ran out of the guest bedroom closet, and that’s when Fulton shot Middleton in the chest.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the 17-year-old dead in the foyer.

“You know, anytime you lose a young life like that and have that situation, it’s shocking, it really is,” Kenny said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Two Arrested with Drugs Behind Marshall Frat; House Also Searched

    Two Arrested with Drugs Behind Marshall Frat; House Also Searched

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:09:06 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...

  • Nicholas County Man Threatens House Full of People with AK-47

    Nicholas County Man Threatens House Full of People with AK-47

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-05-31 20:30:08 GMT

    According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.  

    According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.  

  • Nearly $2,700 missing from safe at West Virginia high school

    Nearly $2,700 missing from safe at West Virginia high school

    Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales taxMany in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax

    Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.

    Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

    Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:34:46 GMT

    After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.

    After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.

  • Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

    Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:10:38 GMT

    A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

    A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

  • 2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-30 20:58:59 GMT

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.