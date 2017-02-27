Boyd County Man Arrested after Barn Arson & Attempted Murder of - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Boyd County Man Arrested after Barn Arson & Attempted Murder of Police Officer

Posted: Updated:
BOYD COUNTY, KY -

A Boyd County man has been arrested for trying to burn down a barn and murder a police officer. 

Around midnight on February 27th 2017, Boyd County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene of a barn fire that according to them was obviously arson.While there Deputy Castle noticed a vehicle that fit the description from an earlier incident. 

The deputy saw Joseph A. Smith, 31, of Cattletsburg, sitting in the car.  Deputy Castle ordered Smith to show his hands, but instead, Smith started the car and tried to run over Castle.  Deputy Castle fired several rounds, striking the vehicle but missing Smith.

Smith drove off and was chased until he crashed at the intersection of State Route 5 and Indian Run Road. 

Smith is facing the following charges:

  • Attempted Murder of a Police Officer
  • 7 Counts of 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment
  • 1st Degree Arson
  • 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle
  • 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence
  • Driving on a DUI on a suspended License
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Two Arrested with Drugs Behind Marshall Frat; House Also Searched

    Two Arrested with Drugs Behind Marshall Frat; House Also Searched

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:09:06 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...

  • Nicholas County Man Threatens House Full of People with AK-47

    Nicholas County Man Threatens House Full of People with AK-47

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-05-31 20:30:08 GMT

    According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.  

    According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.  

  • Nearly $2,700 missing from safe at West Virginia high school

    Nearly $2,700 missing from safe at West Virginia high school

    Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales taxMany in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax

    Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.

    Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

    Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:34:46 GMT

    After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.

    After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.

  • Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

    Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:10:38 GMT

    A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

    A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

  • 2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-30 20:58:59 GMT

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.