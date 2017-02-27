Boyd County Man Arrested after Barn Arson & Attempted Murder of Police Officer

A Boyd County man has been arrested for trying to burn down a barn and murder a police officer.

Around midnight on February 27th 2017, Boyd County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene of a barn fire that according to them was obviously arson.While there Deputy Castle noticed a vehicle that fit the description from an earlier incident.

The deputy saw Joseph A. Smith, 31, of Cattletsburg, sitting in the car. Deputy Castle ordered Smith to show his hands, but instead, Smith started the car and tried to run over Castle. Deputy Castle fired several rounds, striking the vehicle but missing Smith.

Smith drove off and was chased until he crashed at the intersection of State Route 5 and Indian Run Road.



Smith is facing the following charges: