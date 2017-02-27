Suspect wanted in restaurant robbery arrested in Scioto County

Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department arrested a man wanted for robbing a local restaurant on February 22nd, 2017.

According to police, Thomas O'Brien, 44, of Portsmouth, OH, entered the Subway location on Gay Street and demanded employees to give him money from the cash register.

A witness said O'Brien approached the store counter while wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt, along with material covering his face and what appeared to be a weapon.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage which lead to police identifying O'Brien.

He was arrested Saturday evening near the 2200 block of 7th Street in Portsmouth.

O'Brien then confessed to the crime and said that he robbed the store due to his substance abuse problem.

He is facing facing charges of Robbery in the 2nd degree. Additional charges are pending.

