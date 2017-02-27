Uncle of boy killed over missing birthday cake gets 10 years - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Uncle of boy killed over missing birthday cake gets 10 years

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID DISHNEAU
Associated Press

HAGERSTOWN, MD (AP) - The uncle of a 9-year-old boy who was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for handcuffing him to a chair and watching the mother's boyfriend pummel the boy senseless.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Barajas apologized at the hearing Monday in Hagerstown. He says he lived in fear of the boyfriend, Robert Wilson, who's serving 30 years for second-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Jack Garcia.

Barajas eventually called paramedics to the apartment where they all lived, but the mother, Oriana Garcia, sent the ambulance away. She'll be sentenced March 31 for first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Barajas pleaded guilty in September to first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury.

The judge suspended another 10 years of prison time.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Two Arrested with Drugs Behind Marshall Frat; House Also Searched

    Two Arrested with Drugs Behind Marshall Frat; House Also Searched

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:53:33 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...

  • 16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:28:34 GMT
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...

  • Nicholas County Man Threatens House Full of People with AK-47

    Nicholas County Man Threatens House Full of People with AK-47

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-05-31 20:30:08 GMT

    According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.  

    According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.  

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

    Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:34:46 GMT

    After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.

    After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.

  • Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

    Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:10:38 GMT

    A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

    A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...

  • 2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-30 20:58:59 GMT

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

    Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.