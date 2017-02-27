Southeast Ohio counties included in state voter fraud investigation

Some of our southeast Ohio counties are included in a statewide probe into voter fraud.

The investigation keys on non U.S. citizens.

Hundreds are under suspicion and facing possible felony charges.

Mark McCown told us, "Believe it our not, some of the non-citizens won't check the box."

Lawrence County election board member, Mark McCown, said if you don't check the U.S citizenship box, you're rejected from registering to vote automatically.

The state investigation found no fraud problems in Lawrence County.

Here, they verify that checked box before giving out the right to vote.

"You provide your drivers license or last four digits of your Social Security number and that's crossed checked with the state voting registration data base."

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted found of 385 non-US citizens who are registered to vote in Ohio, 82 of those voted in at least one election in the past year.

Those suspected illegal voters may face felony prosecution, perhaps deportation.

We gauged some local voter's reactions.

Mike Eicher told us, "I honestly think that's your American right to vote, and if you are not a citizen, you should not be able to vote."

Paul Lockard said, "That's not right and that's what's wrong today. We have so many over here; we can't afford our own people let alone the illegal ones."

And from Mike Findley, "I really believe it's a non factor. Mr. Trump won decisively and I think we are spending money for nothing."

You hear the phrase every vote counts. This investigation may prove that thought true.

We found that one of the cases where a non citizen cast a ballot was in a jurisdiction where an election was decided by one vote or tied.

Mark McCown added. "Every county has had ties or one vote issues. Trustee races are often very close, that's why every vote matters and it's vital to make sure they are properly registered to vote."

In our region, Secretary Husted found one Jackson County, Ohio non-citizen registered to vote and one non-citizen in Vinton County who registered to vote.

In Scioto County, one non-citizen was found registered and one non-citizen was discovered who actually cast a ballot.