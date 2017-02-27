Southeast Ohio counties included in state voter fraud investigation

CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
Kellogg is shuttering distribution centers across the nation and cutting more than 1,000 workers, as it follows through with a cost-cutting plan amid falling sales.
Kellogg is shuttering distribution centers across the nation and cutting more than 1,000 workers, as it follows through with a cost-cutting plan amid falling sales.
Chris Stapleton has postponed the next three weeks of his “The All-American Road Show” tour.
Chris Stapleton has postponed the next three weeks of his “The All-American Road Show” tour.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers can fish for free this weekend.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers can fish for free this weekend.
The wounded were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.
The wounded were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.
Governor-elect Jim Justice has appointed two more to his administration. John Myers is tapped to serve as secretary of the department of Administration. Myers is currently the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery. Justice also announced the appointment of Tom Smith who will serve as the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as the commissioner of the Division of Highways. Smith has a background in engineering and experience with the Federal Hig...
Governor-elect Jim Justice has appointed two more to his administration. John Myers is tapped to serve as secretary of the department of Administration. Myers is currently the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery. Justice also announced the appointment of Tom Smith who will serve as the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as the commissioner of the Division of Highways. Smith has a background in engineering and experience with the Federal Hig...
Donald Trump's presidential transition team on Saturday challenged the veracity of U.S. intelligence assessments concluding that Russia was trying to tip the November election to the Republican. A senior U.S. official said the CIA has determined with "high confidence" that Moscow's interference in the presidential race was intended to help Trump.
Donald Trump's presidential transition team on Saturday challenged the veracity of U.S. intelligence assessments concluding that Russia was trying to tip the November election to the Republican. A senior U.S. official said the CIA has determined with "high confidence" that Moscow's interference in the presidential race was intended to help Trump.
President-elect Donald Trump, a political newcomer who touts his corporate skills, turned businessman-in-chief Tuesday, first demanding the government cancel a multibillion-dollar order for new presidential planes and then hailing a Japanese company's commitment to invest billions in the U.S. "We will defend American jobs.
President-elect Donald Trump, a political newcomer who touts his corporate skills, turned businessman-in-chief Tuesday, first demanding the government cancel a multibillion-dollar order for new presidential planes and then hailing a Japanese company's commitment to invest billions in the U.S. "We will defend American jobs.
The Green Party is dropping its court case seeking a statewide recount of Pennsylvania's Nov. 8 presidential election. It had wanted to explore whether voting machines and systems had been hacked and the election result manipulated. The decision came Saturday, two days before a court hearing in the case. Lawyers for the Green Party-backed voters who filed the case say they can't afford the $1 million bond ordered by the court by 5 p.m. Monday.
The Green Party is dropping its court case seeking a statewide recount of Pennsylvania's Nov. 8 presidential election. It had wanted to explore whether voting machines and systems had been hacked and the election result manipulated. The decision came Saturday, two days before a court hearing in the case. Lawyers for the Green Party-backed voters who filed the case say they can't afford the $1 million bond ordered by the court by 5 p.m. Monday.
Election officials estimate the effort will cost up to $1 million.
Election officials estimate the effort will cost up to $1 million.
A police officer has been suspended with pay after he was seen off-duty driving a pickup truck bearing a Confederate flag around a group protesting Republican Donald Trump’s election as president.
A police officer has been suspended with pay after he was seen off-duty driving a pickup truck bearing a Confederate flag around a group protesting Republican Donald Trump’s election as president.
The co-founder of food delivery service Grubhub sent an email to all his employees suggesting that supporters of President-elect Donald Trump should resign, then issued a statement saying he welcomes all employees, regardless of their political beliefs.
The co-founder of food delivery service Grubhub sent an email to all his employees suggesting that supporters of President-elect Donald Trump should resign, then issued a statement saying he welcomes all employees, regardless of their political beliefs.
Five people have been arrested in Kentucky after demonstrators began protesting the election of Donald Trump as president.
Five people have been arrested in Kentucky after demonstrators began protesting the election of Donald Trump as president.
Why has Ohio voted for the presidential winner in 28 out of the last 30 elections? 13 news is working for you to find an answer.
Why has Ohio voted for the presidential winner in 28 out of the last 30 elections? 13 news is working for you to find an answer.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Despite losing Tuesday's presidential election, Hillary Clinton appears to be on pace to win the popular vote, an ironic twist in an election in which her opponent repeatedly said the system was rigged against him. Just two days before Election Day, Republican businessman Donald Trump tweeted: "The Electoral College is a disaster for a democracy." As it turns out, without the Electoral College, Trump probably wouldn't be the president-elect.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Despite losing Tuesday's presidential election, Hillary Clinton appears to be on pace to win the popular vote, an ironic twist in an election in which her opponent repeatedly said the system was rigged against him. Just two days before Election Day, Republican businessman Donald Trump tweeted: "The Electoral College is a disaster for a democracy." As it turns out, without the Electoral College, Trump probably wouldn't be the president-elect.
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A proposed Ohio bill would mean a person wouldn’t have to retreat if they shot someone in self-defense.
A proposed Ohio bill would mean a person wouldn’t have to retreat if they shot someone in self-defense.
Water quality service fees will be increasing for some customers in West Virginia.
Water quality service fees will be increasing for some customers in West Virginia.
Nearly a year ago, executives with Ranger Scientific LLC announced plans to bring a large industrial facility to a reclaimed surface mine site in West Virginia.
Nearly a year ago, executives with Ranger Scientific LLC announced plans to bring a large industrial facility to a reclaimed surface mine site in West Virginia.
The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address.
The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of West Virginia.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of West Virginia.
In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.
In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...
According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.
According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.
Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.
Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.
A father who police say dropped his newborn daughter due to being intoxicated and then hiding her injuries from the child’s mother is in jail.
A father who police say dropped his newborn daughter due to being intoxicated and then hiding her injuries from the child’s mother is in jail.
Officials in Bluefield, West Virginia, have released the name of a police officer who died in an accident during a pursuit of a suspected drunken driver.
Officials in Bluefield, West Virginia, have released the name of a police officer who died in an accident during a pursuit of a suspected drunken driver.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.
After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.
The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.
The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.
According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.
After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.
A father who police say dropped his newborn daughter due to being intoxicated and then hiding her injuries from the child’s mother is in jail.
A father who police say dropped his newborn daughter due to being intoxicated and then hiding her injuries from the child’s mother is in jail.
Longtime WInfield High School Coach, Leon McCoy, has passed away.
Longtime WInfield High School Coach, Leon McCoy, has passed away.
The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.
The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.
Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.
Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.