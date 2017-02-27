Volunteers still coming to Clendenin, WV to help people rebuild

It has been over eight months since devastating flooding changed lives forever in Clendenin, WV and surrounding communities.

This week more than 40 volunteers from across the country are putting the finishing touches on several homes so that families can finally move back in.

The group is called Answering the Call Together. They were here back in October as well. Monday people from the neighborhood stopped by to donate meals for the volunteers. Volunteer Ryan Alban is from Maryland. He said he is just hoping to do his part to help.

"It is great when you are looking to serve but you may not have the resources to pull it all together you find an organization like ACT that finds the logistics provides the direction provides the work and you just come out and serve," he said.

The group is working closely with the Mountain Mission to know where their help is needed the most.