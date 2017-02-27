Volunteers still coming to Clendenin, WV to help people rebuild - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Volunteers still coming to Clendenin, WV to help people rebuild

Posted: Updated:
CLENDENIN, WV -

It has been over eight months since devastating flooding changed lives forever in Clendenin, WV and surrounding communities. 

This week more than 40 volunteers from across the country are putting the finishing touches on several homes so that families can finally move back in. 

The group is called Answering the Call Together. They were here back in October as well. Monday people from the neighborhood stopped by to donate meals for the volunteers. Volunteer Ryan Alban is from Maryland. He said he is just hoping to do his part to help. 

"It is great when you are looking to serve but you may not have the resources to pull it all together you find an organization like ACT that finds the logistics provides the direction provides the work and you just come out and serve," he said. 

The group is working closely with the Mountain Mission to know where their help is needed the most. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police take selfie with drunk guy after driving him home

    Police take selfie with drunk guy after driving him home

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:25:11 GMT
    LAUNCESTON, Australia (WCMH) – After a taxi driver called police for help getting a drunk passenger home, the officers had a little fun with the man. It happened in Tasmania, an island state off of the mainland of Australia. Officers helped the man get home after a taxi driver called for help and then waited for a friend to arrive to look after him. “Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely e...
    LAUNCESTON, Australia (WCMH) – After a taxi driver called police for help getting a drunk passenger home, the officers had a little fun with the man. It happened in Tasmania, an island state off of the mainland of Australia. Officers helped the man get home after a taxi driver called for help and then waited for a friend to arrive to look after him. “Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely e...

  • Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:50:40 GMT
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...

  • Melania Trump issues strong words about that Kathy Griffin photo

    Melania Trump issues strong words about that Kathy Griffin photo

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-31 23:24:01 GMT
    © The White House© The White House
    NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Griffin’s video holding what was meant to look like Donald Trump’s severed head made the president seethe — and now the comic known for her abrasive brand of humor not only has the White House mad at her, but also has lost an endorsement deal and at least one club engagement, and stands to lose a lucrative TV job. President Donald Trump said Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in the video. Trump tweeted Wedne...
    NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Griffin’s video holding what was meant to look like Donald Trump’s severed head made the president seethe — and now the comic known for her abrasive brand of humor not only has the White House mad at her, but also has lost an endorsement deal and at least one club engagement, and stands to lose a lucrative TV job. President Donald Trump said Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in the video. Trump tweeted Wedne...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:28:34 GMT
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...

  • Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:50:40 GMT
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...

  • Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:35:11 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.