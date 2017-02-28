SEVERE STORMS: Early morning storms on Wednesday will be severe! - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

SEVERE STORMS: Early morning storms on Wednesday will be severe!

Posted: Updated:

SEVERE STORM FORECAST: We are expecting a round of severe storms to move through eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and West Virginia before sunrise on Wednesday morning.  Some of these storms will produce severe wind gusts and some hail.

TUESDAY: Midday storms will move through with some brief heavy rainfall and a small gust of wind is possible.  The rain showers will bring a warm front into the region which will help increase atmospheric moisture and heat content.  These factors will aid in storm development for Wednesday.  Rain showers will be spotty late in the afternoon but the thunderstorms will pick up late in the night.

*DOWNLOAD THE FREE SEVERE WEATHER ALERTING APP HERE FROM STORMTRACKER 13*

WEDNESDAY BEFORE SUNRISE: A line of storms will move from west to east that will be capable of producing severe winds in excess of 60mph.  This line of storms, a squall line, will advance rapidly to the east between 40 and 50mph.  The speed of the line will help increase the winds dramatically across the area.  Please tie down lawn furniture, trash cans and other items to keep things from blowing around.  Make sure your pets are in a shelter to keep them safe during the round of storms.  Some of the heavier cells will be capable of producing hail as they move through the region.  Tornado threat will be very low but something we'll continue to monitor.  The storms will be from Lexington to Portsmouth to Athens around 2AM, then near the Huntington area around 3AM and along a line of Morgantown to Charleston to near Pikeville around 4AM.

WEDNESDAY DAYTIME: We're expecting the initial line of storms to move east into the mountains of West Virginia around sunrise.  Another batch of storms will develop during the midday hours and those will be capable of producing brief heavy rainfall and some very gusty winds.  We expect those storms to move through at speeds of 50mph!  The wind gusts during the midday, not near the storms will be 35-45mph.

FLOOD THREAT: The storms over the next 2 days will produce widespread rainfall threats of more than 1 inch.  The highest totals will be along the Ohio River with 2 to 3 inches possible.  We will monitor for possible flooding in these areas.

