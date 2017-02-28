Raleigh County Schools Face Lice Infestation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Schools Face Lice Infestation

BECKLEY, WV -

Parents in Raleigh County are speaking out after a lice infestation grows in their children's schools.

They're small, they spread quickly, and they are no stranger to children. Head lice can spread quickly among children who spend most of their day together, and they are something Busy Bee's Daycare owner Staciy Burke is always aware of. "When we do have an outbreak we send letters home to the parents," said Burke.

Burke has been taking care of children for over a decade and if she finds a case of head lice in her daycare, she does everything she can to make sure they don't spread. "In order for them to come back to the center they need a note from the doctor stating that they are gone," said Burke.

According to the Centers fro Disease Control and Prevention, lice can live anywhere from 1 to 2 days without feeding on a person which is why there are things people can do to kill that itch for good. "They have over the counter treatments and prescription treatments, you would just apply the shampoo on the hair as directed," said the Director of Nursing for the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, Candance Hurd.

As a registered nurse, Hurd said it's important to monitor your child after the treatment to make sure the lice are gone for good, "You don't want to repeatedly expose your child to the insecticide so it's important you do a good job the first time around."

Child care centers like Busy Bee's doing their part to make sure one case of head lice doesn't become an infestation. "We sanitize everything, blankets, sheets, put them in the driers, sanitize the toys," said Burke.

As for head lice in Raleigh County Schools, no affected schools were able to comment on the situation,  but the central office said if there is a reported issue they contact the parent and sanitize all surfaces.

