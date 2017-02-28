Woman gets 50 years for poisoning, burning 5-year-old son

DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...

