Woman gets 50 years for poisoning, burning 5-year-old son

GAITHERSBURG, MD (AP) - A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for giving her 5-year-old son a fatal overdose of antihistamine before setting her car on fire with the boy inside.
    
Media outlets report that before 35-year-old Narges Shafeirad was sentenced Monday, she spoke about her bitter divorce and custody fight. She pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Dana.
    
An autopsy revealed Daniel died of a Diphenhydramine overdose in 2015 after prosecutors say Shafeirad forced him to swallow medication containing the antihistamine.
    
Prosecutors say Shafeirad then tried to stage a wreck after putting her son's body inside the car, dousing it with gasoline and setting the vehicle on fire beside a Montgomery County highway. Responding police and firefighters found Shafeirad lying outside the car.

