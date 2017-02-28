Flash Flood Watch Issued Across Our Area

The National Weather Service in Charleston, WV has issued a flash flood watch for across our area until 7:00 PM, on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017.

Excessive rainfall is possible through Wednesday evening with rain saturating already wet grounds, and additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through this afternoon. In areas that showers and storms persist, flash flooding will be possible.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

The counties affected are Wood, Braxton, Calhoun, Jackson, Putnam, Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Wayne, Gilmer, Lincoln, Roane, Doddridge, Kanawha, Wirt, Clay, Taylor, Mason, Upshur, Lewis, Ritchie, Pleasants, and Tyler in West Virginia. In Kentucky, Greenup, Boyd, Lawrence, Elliot, Carter, and Lewis Counties are affected. Lawrence, Gallia, Scioto, Jackson, Vinton, and Meigs counties in Ohio are affected.

Download the Storm Tacker 13 Alert App to stay up to date with all of the warnings and watches: http://bit.ly/2mHaTX5