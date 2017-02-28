Vehicle accident shuts down westbound lanes near Nitro Bridge

UPDATE: 2/28/2017 2:10 p.m.

One westbound lane has reopened on I-64 near the Nitro bridge following a two vehicle accident.

According to dispatchers, a car collided with a box truck which resulted in the closed lanes while crews cleared debris.

No one was physically injured in the accident.

The area is still congested but traffic is expected to return to normal shortly.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers confirmed that a vehicle accident has shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.

The accident occurred around 12:46 p.m.

EMS has been requested but injuries are unknown at this time.

The Nitro Police and Fire Department are on the scene.

