DNA testing shows Subway serving chicken that is 50% chicken

PETERBOROUGH, ON (WCMH) — Testing of fast food chicken sandwiches recently revealed that the chicken you order may not be all chicken.

CBC News reported that a team from Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA laboratory did DNA testing at several popular fast food restaurants.

A piece of chicken purchased from a store would be expected to register as 100% chicken DNA. Adding marinates, seasoning and other processing will bring that number down, CBC reported.

The results of tests of chicken at A&W, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and Wendy’s revealed chicken DNA percentages between 85 and 90 percent.

Tests done on chicken from Subway were surprising. Subway’s oven roasted chicken scored 53.6% chicken DNA. Subway chicken strips were found to have 42.8 percent chicken DNA.

The majority of the remaining DNA was soy protein, CBC reported.

Subway released a statement to CBC disputing the results of the testing: